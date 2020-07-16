HARRISON COUNTY: Weekly Construction Update WEEK OF July 20, 2020 New Philadelphia, Ohio (July 16, 2020) – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Harrison County. All outlined work is weather permitting. State Route 258 slide repair: Located 3.5 miles south of SR 800. Traffic maintained via temporary traffic signals and 11-foot width restriction. Completion date: August 31, 2020. U.S. Route 22 Resurfacing U.S. Route 22 resurfacing project: Project includes the resurfacing of U.S. 22 through Hopedale from Donley Rd. to County Line Road. Traffic maintained via alternating lane closures. Completion date is October 31, 2020. State Route 151 Resurfacing SR 151 resurfacing project: Project includes the resurfacing of SR 151 from Hopedale to New Alexandria. Traffic maintained via flaggers. Completion date: September 30, 2020. SR 519 resurfacing project: Project includes the resurfacing of SR 519 from New Athens to U.S. Route 250. Traffic maintained via flaggers. Completion date: September 30, 2020. Know Before You Go! For more detailed traffic information, and to get personalized traffic alerts for your commute, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.