Edward E. Kimmel, 69, of Albion, Ind., (formerly of Jewett, Ohio) passed away July 12, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Ed was born March 7, 1951 to Earle and Virbel Kimmel in Dennison, Ohio. He was a 1969 graduate from Jewett Union Local and moved to Ft. Wayne where he attended college after graduation. He remained in Indiana the rest of his life and his biggest joys were his grandchildren, family, fishing, metal detecting and meeting and talking to people all over the world via his ham radio.

He is survived by his forever love, Pam Kellar, who he dearly loved, daughter AmiJo (Sed) Sagarsee grandchildren Logan and Phoebe of Albion, In.; daughter April Rodriguez, grandson Braxton Bennett, granddaughter Brailey of Ft. Wayne, In.; stepsons DJ Kellar (Lindsay) and granddaughter Lilah of Avilla, In.; Nick (Kourtney) Kellar and grandson Goku of Freemont, Ne.; Grandaughter Ava Lynn; Sisters Donna Abel of Cottonwood, Al; Ruth Blackburn of Jewett, Oh.; brother-in-law Abe Bake of Jewett, Oh; multiple nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; first wife Cathie (Closson) Kimmel; second wife Barb Bennett; son Brandon Bennett; daughter JoJo Bennett; sister Linda Bake and brother-in-law Donald Blackburn both of Jewett, Oh.

There will be a memorial service held at the Jewett Community Center gym on Aug. 22, 2020 at 2:30 p.m., with a luncheon served after the service, with Pastor Bill Surber conducting the service. Please note that masks are required to attend due to Covid19.