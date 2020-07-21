Robert Bingham McClain, 81, of Bowerston, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Born April 3, 1939 in Conotton, he was a son of the late Elbert H. and Marie (Foutz) McClain.

Bob was a 1957 graduate of Conotton Valley High School who was well known in his community as the proprietor of Bob’s Service Station in Bowerston for many years. He also drove bus for Conotton Valley Schools for 30 years. A current Orange Township Trustee, he had served his community in that capacity since 1996. Above all else, Bob was a devoted family man who deeply loved his family and especially cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

On June 16, 1961, Bob married the former J. Eileen McLandsborough who survives him along with their daughter, Lee Ann (Ron) Buckey; son, Michael McClain; grandchildren, Tara (Maria) Evans, Jamie (Scot) Rutledge, Kaitlyn (Jordan) Green, and Zachary McClain; and great-grandchildren, Aiden, Gavin, Aubrey, Bailey, Luke, Charlotte, Troy, and Archer. Bob is also survived by his brother, Ed McClain; brothers-in-law, Lenny Copeland and Jerry (companion, Janet Hanlon) McLandsborough; sister-in-law, Pat McLandsborough; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Copeland, and brothers-in-law, John and Joe McLandsborough.

In the interest of public health, a private, family service, officiated by Rev. Jerralyn Myers, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, which may be viewed by following the link at www.lindseyfh.com. He will be interred at Bowerston’s Longview Cemetery on a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.