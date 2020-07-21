Raymond Arthur Sowers, 75, of Cadiz, died Monday, July 20, at his home. Born May 18, 1945, Raymond was a son of the late Charles and Ina Biel Sowers. He retired as a member of Laborer’s Union 809 in 1997, having worked many years as a foreman for Graecon Construction. He was a lifetime member of the Hopedale Sportsman’s Club.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters.

Surviving are his children Rusty Sowers and Rae Ann Sowers; his grand-dog Barney; a sister Ruth Toto; several nieces and nephews; numerous friends.

Raymond was a longtime collector of antiques and enjoyed sharing his finds with family and friends. He loved his home and his land. He cherished his time with a special group of friends, “The Fat Boys,” who met on Friday evenings in Raymond’s garage. He was the ultimate story teller….it was up to you to believe it or not!

Because “Everybody Loves Raymond” in lieu of flowers, his family asks that to continue that love those wishing to do so may make a memorial contribution to the Harrison County Cancer Crusaders, 226 Charleston Street, Cadiz, Ohio 43907 in his name.

His life will be celebrated at his Hirt Road home on Friday evening at 7 p.m. Guests are asked to bring along a lawn chair and practice social distancing during this time.

The family is being assisted with arrangements by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home in Cadiz.