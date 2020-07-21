Myron Wayne Price, 97, of New Athens, died Monday, July 20, 2020 at his home. He was born April 16, 1923, near Harrisville on the family farm, a son of the late William R. and Frances Mary Keener Price.

Wayne was a member of the New Athens United Methodist Church and worked for a number of coal companies including: Warren Moore, Bedway and retired from R&F Coal Company.

He was preceded in death in addition to his parents; by his wife, Mary L. Cross Price; his son, Keith Price; by a sister, Eva Price Aspinwall; and 6 brothers: Leonard, Maynard, Roy, Everett, Glenn and Clive Price.

Surviving are his son, John (Sharon) Price of Flushing; a daughter, Shari (George) Ferda of Flushing; six grandchildren: Rob, Jamie, Troy, Alisha, Suzanne and George; and seven great grandchildren: Tyler, Tristan, Jaksan, Alex, Ashley, Aleena and Sebastian and two great grandchildren: Hanley and Leroy.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. Interment will take place at Longview Cemetery, New Athens, Ohio. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

