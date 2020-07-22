Phyllis Jean Stewart, 89, of Flushing, formerly of Cadiz and Barnesville, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Barnesville Hospital. She was born July 2, 1931 in Dillonvale, Ohio a daughter of the late Elmer and Laura Barnhart Dowdle.

Jean was a member of the Flushing Alliance Church and worked as a clerk in a number of area stores, including: Hallmark House in Barnesville and Macy’s and Sears in St. Clairsville.

She was preceded in death in addition to her parents, by three brothers: Frank, Tom and Melvin “Tut” Dowdle and 2 sisters: Lillian Bahner and Mildred Talbott.

Surviving are her husband, Floyd Stewart; a daughter, Sharon (Dale) Stull of Flushing; a son, Stephen (Susan) Stewart of Pinson, AL; five grandchildren: David, Matthew, Emily, Michael and Marcus; 13 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren; and a brother, James Dowdle of Maryland.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. when a celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, July 25 at the Flushing Alliance Church with Pastor Nathan McKeen officiating. The family is asking for you to wear a mask and please observe social distancing. The family is being assisted by the Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

