Bernard Michael Rapavi, 77, of Adena, Ohio, passed away peacefully under the caring ICU staff at Wheeling Hospital on Thursday July 23, 2020.

He was born January 22, 1943, a son of Mary Balis Rapavi and the late Mike Rapavi.

In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by a son Donald Rapavi, and a granddaughter.

Bernie was a U.S. Army Veteran, member of the American Legion, Pine Valley Sportsmans Club, American Rifle Association and St. Casimir Catholic Church.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his children: Mary Ann Rapavi of Freeport, Michael Rapavi of NV, Daniel (Michelle) Rapavi of Cadiz, April (Kenneth) Hartsfield of NC., sisters: Donna (Al) Jankow, Joyce (Ben) Kowalczyk, Karen (Roger) Matusik, Jeanette (Dave) Koleski; 12 grandchildren, four great grandchildren

Friends will be received Wednesday July 29, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Borkoski Funeral Home, 60 South Bridge Street, Adena, Ohio (MASKS REQUIRED); also Thursday July 30th, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Casimir Catholic Church, with Msgr. John Kolesar as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery. Military Honors provided by the Adena American Legion Post #525 at St. Casimir Church following Mass.

Memorial Contributions may be made to St Casimir church or charity of the donor’s choice.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Cumberland Pointe for the wonderful care that they provided for Bernie, and the kindness which they have shown the family.