Thelma L Harris, 88, of Dillonvale, Ohio passed away July 22, 2020 in the company of loved ones at Lancia Villa Vista in Steubenville, Ohio.

The daughter of the late Ernest and Viola (Nichols) Cunningham. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by brothers Jim Cunningham, John Cunningham and Walter Cunningham. She is survived by sons Donald Harris of Steubenville and Bradley Harris of Dillonvale, a sister Linda Sowers of Unionvale, and brother Orville (Virginia) Cunningham of Hopedale.

Thelma committed her life to her two sons. She enjoyed visiting with loved one, going out to eat and shopping. Anyone that knew Thelma knew she made one of a kind chocolate chip cookies and peanut butter fudge.

Service will be scheduled for the family at a later date.