Helen D Straight, 88, of Harrisville, Ohio, passed away suddenly on Friday July 24, 2020 at her home.

She was born August 15, 1931, daughter of the late Lewis Weiss and Laura Marie Custer Weiss.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Robert Straight and a sister Laura Slaven.

Helen is survived by her son RJ Straight, Nieces: Mary Blehschmidt and Laura Prokes, and a special friend Sally Crawford.

Friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Wednesday July 29, 2020 from 10:30 until service time of 11:00 a.m. at Holly Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Timothy McGuire officiating.

Services entrusted to Borkoski Funeral Home, 555 East Market Street, Cadiz, Ohio.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Harrison County Dog Pound Volunteers, 82900 Toot Road, Cadiz, OH 43907.

