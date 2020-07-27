Janette T. Lachendro McGonigal of Pataskala, formerly of Cadiz passed away, Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Tuscany Gardens, Pataskala, Ohio. She was born July 29, 1935, in Harrison County, a daughter of the late Walter and Anna Pruneski Lachendro.

She graduated from Jewett High School, was a former member of Cadiz Junior Women’s Club, 4-H Leader, Softball Coach, Bowling league in Cadiz, and a retired United States Postal worker of twenty-two years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Carol Kennedy, sister Irene Lachendro and brother Donald Lachendro.

Surviving are sons: John McGonigal and wife Carole of Pataskala, Michael McGonigal and wife Yvonne of Minnesota, daughter Marianne Lindsay and husband Bernard of New Hampshire; two grandchildren: Emily Heiliger and her husband Stephen of Pickerington and David McGonigal of Minnesota; and a sister, Anna Marie Phillips.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio. Burial will take place at Fairview Gardens Cemetery, Jewett, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Harrison County Humane Society, P.O. Box 404, Cadiz, Ohio 43907.

