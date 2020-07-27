Superloads coming through local roads

NEW PHILADELPHIA – Motorists may see delays on three eastern Ohio roadways as components of a large furnace are hauled to Steubenville this week.

On Wednesday, the first of three superloads, which are originating in Wayne County, will enter eastern Ohio on southbound I-77 in Tuscarawas County. The caravan will exit onto U.S. Route 250 before turning east onto U.S. Route 22 to finish the trip.

Each load is 30 ft. wide, so a rolling road block will be in place beginning at 9 A.M. to ensure the safety of motorists and the load. It is expected to take about 3-4 hours to complete the trip to Steubenville.

The same schedule will be repeated on Thursday and Friday.

Motorists should plan ahead for delays on I-77, U.S. 250, and U.S. 22 and check OHGO.com for updated traffic information.