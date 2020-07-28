John Paul Sticht, 78, of Cadiz, died Monday, July 27, 2020 at his home. He was born June 9, 1942 in Cleveland, Ohio a son of the late Paul and Marcia Suhr Sticht.

He was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church in Cadiz, was a retired certified dental technician and was the current co-owner/operator of the Boss Bison Ranch near Cadiz. He was a lifetime NRA member, a member of the River Valley Gun Club in Cleveland, the National Bison Association and the Certified Dental Technicians.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Carl Robert Sticht.

Surviving are his wife, Karen Engelbrecht Sticht; two sons: Doug of Cleveland and James of Cadiz; five grandchildren: Amanda, Angela, Alex, Duncan and Shenandoah; and a sister, Mary Jo Lander of Hollywood, Florida.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Aug. 1 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.Mass will be held at 12:00 p.m. at St. Teresa Catholic Church, Cadiz with Rev. Fr. Fred Kihm the celebrant. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers, that memorial contributions may be made to Harcatus, 122 South Main Street, Cadiz, Ohio 43907 or Valley Hospice, 10686 State Route 150, Rayland, Ohio 43943.

