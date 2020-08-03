Feds involved in Scio arrest

SCIO – An arrest was made this morning at 302 W. Main Street in Scio. U.S. Marshals, Ohio BCI and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office were on scene.

Two males were arrested with one reportedly suspected of murder in Akron. The other arrest appears to be unrelated to the murder suspect. Ohio Highway State Patrol was seen around Scio asking questions a week ago and may have been connected to the non-murder suspect.

ODOT was also on scene closing off traffic as a section of Main Street was isolated.

More details in our Saturday, Aug. 8 print edition.