Mildred Jane Castello, age 86, of Uhrichsville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia, after a period of declining health.

Born on January 9, 1934, in Freeport, Mildred is the daughter of the late Andy and Anna (Swaton) Bouska.

Mildred graduated from Freeport High School. She was employed at Stone Container for 20 years as a packager. Mildred was the most loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking for her family, gardening and family events.

Mildred is survived by her children Patricia (Allen) Dalpiaz, Ronald (Lorie) Castello and Kim Castello; grandchildren Tiffany (Chris) Akers, Derrick (Lauren) Castello, Darrin (Ashlee) Castello, Dustin (Kiersten Young) Castello, Brandon (Danielle) Dalpiaz, Troy and Nate Dalpiaz, David Crenshaw and Helen Rizer; great grandchildren Blake and Carson Akers, Kaylyn, Haidyn, Deegan, Maisyn and Corbin Castello, Kimber and Mila Dalpiaz, Peyton, Tori, Riley and Lucas Dalpiaz and sister-in-law Jane (Bouska) Reidenbaugh.

In addition to her parents, Mildred is preceded in death by her husband Edward Castello, who passed away in 1976; her son Richard Castello, who passed away in 1991 and siblings Andy Bouska Jr., Frank (Helen) Bouska, Bessie (Tony) Burger, Mary (Winslow) Burger and Helen (Jim) Purtiman.

Private family services and burial will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County.