John Edward Yoho, 69, of Scio, died Thursday, August 6, 2020 at his home. He was born October 12, 1950 in Wheeling, West Virginia a son of the late James and Betty Hendershott Yoho.

He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army and was Presbyterian by faith. He was a former coal miner and worked as a Machinist.

He was preceded in death in addition to his parents; by a brother, James Yoho; and three sisters: Betty Luyster, Pat Hursey and Pam Stromski.

Surviving are his wife, Nancy Bradshaw Yoho; three daughters: Marty Yoho, Pamela Odgen and Melissa Busby; six grandchildren, three great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

