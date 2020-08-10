Debbie Coconougher, 55, of Cadiz, died Friday, August 7, 2020 at her home. She was born September 8, 1964 in San Jose, California a daughter of the late Walter and Judianne McKelvey Shields.

Debbie was a member of the First Church of Christ and served as an EMT for the local Emergency Squads.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by a nephew, Mahlon Shields.

Surviving are her daughter, Chelsea (Steven) Prince of Malvern; her son, Seth Coconougher of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; two grandchildren: Jensen and Noelle Prince; and two sisters: Michelle (Dan) Shields of Jewett and Nikki Shields of Montgomery, Alabama.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, August 15 at 11 a.m. at the First Church of Christ, Cadiz, with Paul Giffin officiating. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.