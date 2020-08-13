HARRISON COUNTY: Weekly Construction Update

WEEK OF AUGUST 17, 2020

New Philadelphia, Ohio (August 13, 2020) – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Harrison County. All outlined work is weather permitting.

The following projects are ongoing in Harrison County…

U.S. Route 22 Resurfacing U.S. Route 22 resurfacing project: Project includes the resurfacing of U.S. 22 through Hopedale from Donley Rd. to County Line Road. Traffic maintained via alternating lane closures. Completion date is October 31, 2020.

State Route 258 resurfacing project: 7.5 miles of SR 258 will be resurfaced through Tuscarawas and Harrison Counties from SR 332 to SR 800 through. Traffic maintained via flaggers. Completion date: October 15, 2020.

State Route 258 slide repair: Located 3.5 miles south of SR 800. Traffic maintained via temporary traffic signals and 11-foot width restriction. Completion date: August 31, 2020.