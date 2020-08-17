Forrest Edward “Tom” Horn, 85, of Jewett, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at Weirton Medical Center after a long illness. He was born Dec. 21, 1934 in Millers Station, a son of the late Bensen and Mary Wilson Horn.

Tom was a veteran having served in the U.S. Air Force, was member of the Bethel United Methodist Church; worked for Y&O Coal Company; was a member of the UMWA, Jewett Ruritans and the Harcatus Board; and he served as a deputy under Sheriff Harry Bailey and also served at Police Chief and Mayor of Jewett.

He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents; by a brother, Jerry Horn and four sisters: Ruth Ann Sponhaltz, Kay Browning, Dolly Snyder and Winnie Mizer.

Surviving are his wife, Rosalie Sickle Horn; two sons: Thomas Allen (Barb) Horn and Michael Lee Horn all of Jewett; two grandsons: Thomas (Bree) Michael Horn and Michael (Gabby) Allen Horn; three brothers: Ken (Sharon) Horn of Jewett, Frank (Virginia) Horn of Shadyside and Ron Horn of Bowerston; and his former daughter in law, Jeannie Horn of Scio, Ohio.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, Aug. 17, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz where funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. with Dorman Mader officiating. Masks will be required as well as social distancing being observed. Burial will follow at Fairview Gardens Cemetery, Jewett, Ohio.

