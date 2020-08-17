Charlotte Z. Bell A.K.A. “Sharkey” has mowed her last lawn….and there were Bells ringing in heaven on Friday, March 6th when this new angel got her wings

Sept. 7th 1933 – March 6th, 2020

Where to begin?

Everyone has a God-given talent and Sharkey’s was the ability of making people feel special, and unconditionally loved. She was a “finisher”. She will be greatly missed by so many!

She always said she had four “only children”, because each of them were loved as if they were an “Only Child”. And she never met a stranger, to her they were long lost friends that just needed a hug and time to share their stories.

Her amazing life of 86+years has beautifully entwined her family and friends. Beginning with her humble childhood roots in Coalport, PA. She grew up as Charlotte Z. Kephart on a farm during the Great Depression with her mother, grandparents, three sisters, June Sheposh (Jim), Patricia Heard (Bud), Janet Biehl (Bob) and brother James Kephart (Carolyn). She said they were “very poor but didn’t really know it”, it just made us more resourceful by having to create luxuries from everyday things.

In high school she met, and married, in her words “the best guy in town”, Thomas E. Bell Jr. , (sister-in-law Virginia Lesher (Tom), and off they moved to Pittsburgh, PA. Upon Tom’s graduation from Pitt Pharmacy school they moved to Akron, Ohio where they started raising their family of 4 children, Mary Jane Engler (Mike Engler), Thomas E. Bell III (Sarah), Kimberly Hambor (David Hambor), and Lisa Petrozzi (Tom Petrozzi). Later came along grandchildren Zac, Jordan, Samantha, Nick, Jacob, Luke, Amber, and Drew.

In 1969 they purchased land just outside of Deersville, OH. which they Christened Lazy Bell Wasp and Weed Farm. In 1972 they traded the “Big City Life” for a smaller version by moving to Uhrichsville to be closer to the farm.

Although Sharkey said “she was a kept woman and never worked a day in her life”, anyone that knew her knows how far from the truth that was!

She was 1st and foremost a wife and mother but over the years she wore many hats. She was the Ultimate volunteer, PTA President, Boy Scout Den Mother, Twin City Hospital Board member, Ladies Hospital Auxiliary , Twig President, Coffee Bar volunteer, Councilwoman at large, Zoning board member, Radio host, Civic League, Red Hatters just for fun, Deersville Historic Improvement and Preservation Society, Deersville Community Players, Historic Accommodations business owner, Caretaker, and of course, Grounds keeper!

Retirement for them meant that they could spend more time working on their passion of restoring historic homes in Deersville while cheering on others as they tackled projects too! Priceless!

After Tom’s passing in 2010 she trusted in God more and more saying that if she needed anything that God would send it to her in a brown paper bag. And he did!! And sometimes what she needed may have been you!

God gave her the courage and strength to finish their biggest project, the Union Bell Hotel and even take on a final project with Homer’s house.

Sharkey spent her final winter in the sunshine surrounded by family at her winter home in Florida.

Look for messages from her…

Her message to us won’t be in the form of a coin or a letter but will come in the way of a surprising sense of motivation to get a project started or finish a tough job. She will be cheering you on from heaven and give you the courage to try and strength to finish. She was a finisher! With God, all things are possible.

Celebration of Sharkey’s life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Deersville Methodist Church Parsonage Lawn, chairs provided. Throughout the day there will be a walking tour, video collage, and open houses.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Sharkey’s memory to Deersville Improvement and Historic Preservation Society (DIHPS)

PO Box 9 Deersville, OH 44693