Louise Moore Floyd, 93, of Moorefield, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at the Harrison County Home. She was born Oct. 7, 1926 in Moorefield, Ohio a daughter of the late Paul and Zelma Vickers Moore.

Louise was Presbyterian by faith, was a member of the DAR, Moravian Chapter; Judge Emeritus of Ohio Association of Gardens Clubs; Master Gardner of Belmont and Monroe Counties; a member of the Four Season Gardens Club and retired from the Freeport Press.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Dwight C. Floyd on Aug. 16, 2005 and a brother, Richard V. Moore.

Surviving are two daughters and their husbands, two grandsons, three granddaughters, two great-grandsons, eight great granddaughters, one great-great granddaughter, one brother and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place at Moorefield Cemetery. Arrangements by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

