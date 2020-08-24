Floyd (Stew) H. Stewart, 94, of Flushing, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at Emerald Pointe in Barnesville, Ohio. He was born July 11, 1926 in Piedmont, Ohio a son of the late Bert and Nellie Strahl Stewart.

Floyd was a member of the Flushing Alliance Church, a U.S. Navy Veteran and was a retired employee of Consol having worked in Egypt Valley.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Jean Dowdle Stewart on July 21, 2020; a brother, Edwin Stewart and a sister, Marguerita McKibben.

Surviving are his daughter, Sharon (Dale) Stull of Flushing; a son, Stephen (Susan) Stewart of Pinson, Alabama; 5 grandchildren: David, Matthew, Emily, Michael and Marcus; 13 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, when a celebration of life service will be held at the Flushing Alliance Church with Pastor Nathan McKeen officiating. The family is asking for you to wear a mask and please observe social distancing. The family is being assisted by the Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio. Military honors will be conducted at the church.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com