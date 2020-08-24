Sandra (Thompson) Asmo

Harrison News Herald
“Together Again”

Sandra (Thompson) Asmo, 73, of Jewett, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at her home. 

  She was born Feb. 21, 1947, a daughter of the late David Thompson and Lois Berry Thompson.

  In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Joseph John Asmo Jr. on July 3, 2020, sisters: Barbra Drabic and Phylis Wren; brother: Eddie Berry.

   Sandra is survived by her children: Tammy (John) Melchiori of Westerville, Ohio, Jody (Joe) Sahr of Columbus, Ohio, Mike (Tammy) Thompson of Rumley, Ohio; brothers: David (Nancy) Thompson, Bill (Marilyn) Thompson; sister: Faye (Mike) Basnett, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. 

  In keeping with Sandra’s wishes, services and interment will be private.

  The family is being assisted by Borkoski Funeral Home, 555 East Market Street, Cadiz, Ohio.

  Offer online condolences to the family at  www.borkoskifuneral.com

Harrison News Herald

