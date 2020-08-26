Violet D. Markwell, 79, of Bowerston, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia. Born Aug. 9, 1940 in Charleston, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Frank Bearman Stanley and Blanche Gay (Smith) Stanley.

On Nov. 5, 1955, Violet married Phillip L. Markwell with whom she enjoyed over 58 years of marriage until his passing on Jan. 13, 2014. They were blessed with five children, Phillip L. Markwell, Jr., James A. (Tammy) Markwell, Deloris J. “Dee” (Ray) Burleson and Karen L. (Marty) Bloom, who survive her, and Timothy R. Markwell who preceded her in death in 2019. Violet is also survived by Roger (Remah) Hodge who was like a son to her; daughter-in-law, Mary Lehmiller; 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; brothers, Bud (Elaine) Stanley and Jerry Stanley; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, husband and son, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Mary Ann Krisiak, Frances Skelton, Rosalie Robinson and Joyce (Earl) Markwell.

Violet was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker who had also worked at Sunnyslope Nursing Home in Bowerston after her children had grown. She was a member of the former Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Dennison for many years. Violet loved to do crafts and decorate cakes, but most of all, treasured the time she spent with her family. She was a devoted family woman who deeply loved her husband and all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

According to Violet’s wishes, she was cremated at the time of her passing. A memorial service, officiated by Rev. Jerralyn Myers, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at the Leesville United Methodist Church in Leesville. Her family will receive callers for one hour prior to the service. Per statewide mandate, all in attendance are required to wear face coverings. She will be interred with her beloved husband at Tunnel Hill Cemetery near Bowerston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.