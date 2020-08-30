Joseph Howard Satterfield, age 90, of Bowerston, formerly of Mt Pleasant, went home to be with the Lord Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born Jan. 30, 1930 in Harrisville he was the only child of the late James Howard Satterfield and Freda Mary Wilson Satterfield.

Joe attended New Athens High School where he met the love of his life, Ethel B Cross, they married May 13, 1950 and spent 70 years together. She passed away just 5 weeks ago on July 23, 2020. Together they owned and operated a farm and Joe also worked for Landmark as a truck driver. He was a devoted 47 year member of the Hanover United Methodist Church where he was honored to be their treasurer and Sunday school teacher for 40 years. He enjoyed working on the farm, especially in the vegetable and flower gardens, but what he loved the most was spending time with his family.

Surviving are children Janet Lawver of Scio, Terry Satterfield of New Rumley, Dave Satterfield of Cadiz, Rick (Pam) Satterfield of Dennison, Sandy (Bill Toker) Satterfield of Hopedale, Larry (Lindee) Satterfield of McCarthy, Alaska, Gary Satterfield of the home, Debra Toker of Scio, Betty (Tom) Poland of Cadiz, Wanda Satterfield of the home and Doug (Trisha) Satterfield of Jewett; 24 grandchildren; 45 great grandchildren and a great-great granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by a stillborn daughter Patricia Satterfield; a granddaughter Leslie Toker; grandsons Ray Lawver and Austin Satterfield; sons-in-law George Lawver and Richard Toker, Jr .

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hanover United Methodist Church c/o Jerry Valdinger, 36880 Gundy Ridge Rd, Scio, OH 43988 or Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with his arrangements.