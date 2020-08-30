Merle D. Mader, Sr., 80 of Hopedale, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at Gables Care Center in Hopedale, Ohio, after a long valiant fight against cancer. He was born April 29, 1940 in Bloomingdale, Ohio a son of the late Bill and Pearl Newburn Mader.

He was a member of the United Pentecostal Church of Jewett, Ohio, where he also had the honor of serving on the Board of Trustees for 10 years. He was involved with several permanent improvement projects of the church. He recently also attended Bethel Methodist Church where his youngest brother Dorman serves as the lay minister. He retired from Consolidation Coal Company and is a proud member of the UMWA. His career stretched over 36 years as a Coal Strip Miner/Heavy Equipment Operator. In addition, he was a German Township Trustee from 1977 through 2001.

Surviving is his bride of 60 years, Audrey Cline Mader; a daughter, Roxane (Clyde) Harding of Hopedale; a son, Merle of Minerva; a granddaughter, Jessica (Jason) Nign of Jewett; and two great grandchildren JC Nign and Joel Nign.

Funeral service will be held Monday, Aug. 31, at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home in Cadiz at 11 a.m. with Pastor Phillip Spellman officiating. The family is requesting that you wear a mask and please observe social distancing. Burial will follow at the Blue Ridge Cemetery, Hopedale.

