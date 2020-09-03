Virginia M. Baker, 96 of Canton, formerly of Cadiz, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 in Akron, Ohio. She was born Dec. 27, 1923 in Means, Ohio a daughter of the late Joseph Ross and Louisa Wyant Slates.

She was a member of the First Church of Christ in Cadiz, serving as a teacher in the children’s ministry for many years. Virginia was also a former member of the Moravian Trail Chapter of the DAR and a former employee of both the Scio Pottery and the Carriage Inn of Cadiz. She also sold Avon and Beeline clothing for many years.

Virginia was a wonderful Christian woman with the strongest faith and the selflessness of no other. Her life revolved around her love for her family, her church and others. Though never moving out of Ohio, she was a missionary in her own back yard, bringing many children and their families to church and to the Lord. She was most proud of having five generations. She always thought of others before herself and never complained, even in her hardest days. She was generous with her love, time and helping ways. She prided herself in taking care of her family and friends. Virginia was an incredible baker and cook and lived to share with everyone. She had the gift of gab and always had the most comforting words even with her quick sense of humor thrown in.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Baker; two sons: John and David Baker; two sisters: Sarah and Erma; and three brothers: Oscar, Floyd and George Slates.

Surviving are two sons: Jack (Loraine Mancine) Baker of Canton and Terry (Lisa) Baker of Portage Lakes; a daughter in law, Jamie Baker of Cadiz; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and special friend “adopted daughter”, Nellie Erow.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 8 from 5-8 at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz and again on Wednesday, from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. at the First Church of Christ, 139 North Main Street, Cadiz with Paul Giffin officiating. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Virginia’s memory to First Church of Christ in Cadiz.

