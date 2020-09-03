Michael Richard Peoples, 69 of Cadiz, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 in Monte Vista, Colorado. He was born March 31, 1951 in Woodsfield, Ohio a son of the late Oscar and Alma Ruth Turner Peoples.

Mike was the retired Chief of Police in Byesville; was a veteran of the U.S. Marines; a member of the Cadiz American Legion where he served as President of the Legion Riders.

He was preceded in death in addition to his parents; by his stepfather who helped raise him, Philip Scaffide; by a sister and her husband, Candy and Gene Slack.

Surviving are his wife, Patricia Hawthorne Peoples; 3 sons: Jeffrey (Valerie) Neesmith of Townsen, Georgia, Michael Mellot of Greenville and Brent Mellot of Cincinnati; a daughter, Ashely Meighen of Byesville; 2 stepsons: Jason McConnell of Freeport and Bryan McConnell of Angus, Texas; 2 step daughters: Amber Hepburn of Maynard and Stephanie Davis of Cambridge; grandchildren: Cheyenne, Titan, Jacob, Sierra, Julia, Parker, Braylon, Joey, Haily, Maddox, Rylie, Gavin, Dani, Caige and Garrison; a sister, Lynn (Dick) Dunlap of Uhrichsville, Ohio.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 9, from 6 p.m. until time of service at 8 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz with his wife, Patricia Peoples officiating. Burial will be held the convenience of the family. Legion service will be held at 5:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

