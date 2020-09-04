Drug arrest involves four in Cadiz

CADIZ – Harrison County Sheriff Ronald J. Myers announces a search warrant was executed at the home of Matthew Ferrell, age 42, of Cadiz, Ohio. The search took place without incident and suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia were seized.

The search warrant stemmed from a two-month investigation of aggravated trafficking in narcotics in Harrison County by the Harrison County Narcotics Unit and L.E.A.D. Task Force.

Three individuals inside the residence were detained following the search. Kyleigh Grim, Kaleb Ferrell and Taite Ferrell. Matthew Ferrell was no present during the time the search warrant was executed.

Pending charges of Possession of Controlled Substances, Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia will be made by the Prosecutors Office following the search warrant.