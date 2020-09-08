Calvin Myers, Jr, age 86, of Carrollton, formerly of Scio, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 in Sunnyslope Nursing Home, Bowerston after a lengthy illness.

Born April 9, 1934 in Cookport, Pa., he was a son of the late Calvin and Catherine Gressely Myers. With his parents blessing, Calvin enlisted in the US Marines at 17 years old. He honorably served in the 1st Marine Division during the Korean War.

There was nothing Calvin couldn’t do; over his lifetime he worked in the coal mines, managed dairy farms, was a police chief in Scio and later in his life became a certified in-home caregiver to care for an ailing friend. He was a former Midvale VFD member and Christian by faith. Calvin was also an accomplished painter who loved western art.

Preceding him in death are his wife Thelma Layton Myers, a son David Myers and a daughter Barbara Jones.

Surviving are children Mary (Jake) DeGarmo of Carrollton, John (Becky) Myers of Hunker, Pa., Paula (Chet Oiler) Myers of Bowerston and Bill (Susan) Myers of Amsterdam; grandchildren Beth, Betty, Sarah, William, Amy, Cindy and Daniel; great grandchildren Matthew, Zachary, Justin, Harmony, Austin, Ashley, Emma, Molly, Cayleb, Reese, Kevin and Matthew; great-great grandchildren Presley and Cashton and a brother Walter (Carol) Myers of New Harrisburg. Also his buddy Jack (pet).

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Harrison County Dog Pound, 82900 Toot Rd, Cadiz, Ohio 43907 or via Paypal to harcodogpoundvolunteers@gmail.com. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with his arrangements.