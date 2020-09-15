Ricky “Hot Wheels” Tanner (UPDATED)

Updated to include visitation hours

Ricky “Hot Wheels” Tanner, 63, of Cadiz, died Monday, September 14, 2020 at Trinity Medical Center West in Steubenville, Ohio. He was born January 7, 1957 in Warren, Ohio a son of Shirley Yoho Tanner of Morristown and the late Carl Tanner.

Ricky was a former employee of Cravat Coal Company.

He is survived by a daughter, Tawnya (Dustin) Myers of Cadiz; a son, Ricky Charles (Brandi) Tanner of Cadiz; grandkids: Lexi and Dylan Carter and Gavin and Shylo Tanner; a great grandson, Ryot Hamilton; a brother, Scott (Wendy) Tanner of Morristown; and 2 sisters: Cindi Dugger and Lisa Tanner both of Morristown; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Cadiz EMS Building. Arrangements by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.