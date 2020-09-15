Charles Melvin Harris, Jr., 47, of Cadiz, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at his home unexpectedly. He was born March 24, 1973 in Wheeling, W.Va., a son of Tambra “Tammy” Daugherty Harris of Cadiz and the late Charles Melvin Harris, Sr.

Charlie worked at LKQ in Harrisville and previously worked at Coffey’s BiLo in Cadiz. Charlie was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Ohio State Football fan. He attended the First Church of God along with his mother.

In addition to his mother; he is survived by his son, Logan Harris of Cambridge; his sister, Angel (Scott) Moore of Cadiz; nieces and nephew: Jordan, Shae and T.J.; and his girlfriend, Dawnell Kernya and cousin Shawn Daugherty.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2-4 and 6-8 at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz where funeral service will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. with Rev. Pete Tuchek officiating. Burial will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Grove, Ohio.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.