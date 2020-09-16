Doris Anne Birney Burton, age 73, of Jewett passed away suddenly September 14, 2020 at Union Hospital, Dover.

Born Sept. 23, 1946 in Jewett she was a daughter of the late Carl Henry Birney and Doris E. Bargar Birney. She graduated from Jewett High School in 1964 and furthered her education becoming a licensed beautician. She worked at the former Olive’s Beauty Salon in Carrollton.

Doris Anne enjoyed living in the country where she could watch the area wildlife and the many birds that ate at their feeders, her favorites were the hummingbirds. She also enjoyed tending to her flower gardens but what she loved most was time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband John “Jack” Burton whom she married Aug. 31, 1968, children Tanya Smith of Dover, Jeff Burton of Kilgore and Mike (Shannon) Burton of New Philadelphia, grandchildren Aden Smith and Grace, Lindsay and Leah Burton, a sister Joyce Richards and a brother John (Audrey) Birney, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins she loved dearly and her dog Mattie.

Preceding her in death are brothers Carl, Tom and Wilbur Birney and an infant sister Janet Birney.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with her arrangements.