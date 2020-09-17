Robert Daniel Hyre, 78, of Piedmont, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at Trinity West, Steubenville with his family by his side. He was born June 23, 1942 in Cadiz, Ohio a son of the late Basil Hyre and Bernice Patterson Hyre Liszeski and and his stepfather, Leo Liszeski.

He was a coal miner having retired from Consolidated Coal Company. He loved to hunt and fish when he was younger and he belonged to Millenium Street Rodders Car Club. He was a Protestant by faith.

In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his son, Scott Hyre.

Surviving are his wife, Roberta “Bobbie” Hoopingarner Hyre; three sons: Joseph D. (Rita) Hyre, Thomas W. (Patricia) Cameron and Mark E. (Jammie) Cameron; two daughters: Julie L. (Bud) Taylor and Jackie Renee Hyre. Dan has been blessed with 17 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren that were the sunshine of his life.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, Sept. 18 from 1 p.m to 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz where funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. with Pastor John Bishop officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to this Granddaughter, Natalia Ford to help with medical costs due to an ATV accident, c/o Jackie Hyre, 70 Cherokee Lane, Creston, Ohio 44217.

