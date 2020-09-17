Bonnie (Dessify) LaCross, 56, of Cadiz passed away peacefully in her sleep September 13, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Edith Dessify; brother, Gary Dessify; and a sister, Wanda Dessify.

Surviving are her husband, Chad LaCross; brother, Frank (Roxanne) Dessify of Washington, PA and Roger (Tamela) Dessify of Cannonsburg, PA; a sister, Debbie Dessify of Washington, PA; her best friend, Winnie Vercher of Louisiana; and many nieces and nephews.

She loved her two dogs, collection of elephants, cooking and crocheting.

A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, September 20 from 6:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 8:00 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz with Cindy Pettay officiating. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.