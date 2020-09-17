Patricia Jean (Yocum) Simeral, of Grove City, Ohio, formerly of Richmond, Ohio, entered the Kingdom of Heaven while surrounded by her loving family after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was 68 years old.

She is survived by her husband of over 48 wonderful years of marriage, Ken; her three children, Chris (Jennifer) Simeral of Charlotte, North Carolina, Amy (Jim) Tobin of Greenville, South Carolina, and Beth (Jason) Boomershine of Grove City, Ohio; her adored grandchildren, Kierstyn, Genoa, Jeremiah, Jackson, Julia, Trista, Josiah, Giana, Devyn, and Elizabeth; and siblings Merrell W. Yocum, Janet Hoobler, Mark Yocum, and Kathy Bond. She was preceded in death by her parents Merrell (Joe) and Jean Yocum.

Tricia was born on Oct. 2, 1951. She graduated from Jefferson Union High School in 1969 and went on to graduate from Jefferson Technical College, where she graduated in 1988, with a degree in applied business. She managed the Hello Shop Hallmark store in Steubenville for many years.

Tricia took great joy in spending time with her many grandchildren. She also loved to sew and quilt. Most of all, she cherished her time in the garden with her husband.

An outdoor celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10, 2 p.m., at Two Ridges Presbyterian Church, 1085 Canton Road, Wintersville, Ohio, 43953. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent in her memory to Two Ridges Presbyterian Church or the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation.