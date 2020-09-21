Gerald E. Kohler, age 87, of Scio passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at Trinity Medical Center West, Steubenville.

Born April 14, 1933 at his family home in Kilgore he was a son of the late Earl and Froma Kohler.

He attended Kilgore School and served as a paratrooper in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a semi-truck driver for various area companies over the years, hauling milk, coal, heavy equipment and newspapers; his CB handle was” Polar Bear”. Gerald enjoyed attending area tractor pulls, watching wrestling on television, working on cars and mowing. Most of all he loved spending time with family, friends and neighbors.

Preceding him in death are his wife Dorothy on July 23, 2018, they were married April 13, 1957, a son-in-law Rick Burke and a brother Roger Kohler.

Surviving are daughters Lesa Burke of Perrysville, Leslie (Kevin) Frank of Canton, Linda (Jon) Little of Tappan Lake area and Lorrie (Mike) Wauthier of Port Washington; grandchildren Jerri, Jamie, Justin, Danielle and Nathan; nine great grandchildren; a brother Melvin (Nora) Kohler of Kilgore; a sister Iverna Simmons of Carrollton, a sister-in-law Penny Kohler Myers of Bowerston and his cat Georgie.

A private graveside memorial service will be held at a later date convenient to the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Assoc., 300 S Riverside Plaza, Ste 1200, Chicago, IL 60606-6637 or Louden Twp VFD, 7177 Germano Rd SE, Carrollton, OH 44615. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with his arrangements.