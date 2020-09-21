Board of Elections now has drop box

CADIZ – The Harrison County Board of Elections (BOE) now has their own drop box for election ballots. The drop box was placed at the edge of the parking lot this past week, which will now provide an even easier procedure for voting.

“Harrison County has installed the single drop box in tune with the secretary of state,” Chairman of the Harrison County Board of Elections, Holly Brindley said on Monday. “Our former Deputy Director Abigail Klamert, was instrumental in installing this unit.” Klamert resigned her post last month and the BOE is now searching for her replacement.

Brindley said they were excited to provide this drop box for the voters of Harrison County, which replaces the one they had indoors in the hallway just outside their office.

Applications for absentee ballots are just outside the office entrance and after filling out an application, a ballot will be mailed to the voter who can then just drop their ballot off in the outdoor drop box. The drop box is secured to the ground and also has 24-hour video surveillance.

“This is a big deal to us,” Brindley said as she noted other surrounding counties having their drop boxes already installed and now Harrison County can provide the same service.

Election day is Nov. 3 with absentee deadline for mail-in voting is Oct. 31 (incorrectly noted as Oct. 5 in our Sept. 19 print edition). Early voting begins the following day on Oct. 6 but the deadline for registering to vote is Oct. 5. Director Ruby Foutz said the precincts will be open to vote on election day.