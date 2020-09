HARRISON COUNTY – An accident just before noon today resulted in the driver being air lifted by MedEvac to a hospital.

The one-vehicle accident occurred on U.S. 22 near Ohio 519 and shut down traffic both ways for more than 30 minutes.

Hopedale and Cadiz fire and rescue responded. The female driver was the only passenger in the vehicle and was taken to the Sally Buffalo baseball field where she was air lifted.

More details coming in our Saturday, Sept. 16 print edition.