Robert A. Merkel, 92, of Cadiz, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at the Harrison County Home. Bob was born June 17, 1928 in Mt. Pleasant, Ohio a son of the late Louis and Mary Katherine Boyd Merkel.

Bob retired from Consolidation Coal Company.

He was preceded in death in addition to his parents; by his wife, Velma Hennis Merkel; a son, Jeffery Merkel; and a great granddaughter, Brooke.

Surviving are 2 sons: Tim (Pam) Merkel of Cadiz and Curt (Carleen) Merkel of Vermillion; 4 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and a sister, Roberta of Hawaii.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place at Short Creek Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant, Ohio. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Harrison County Home, 41500 Cadiz-Dennison Road, Cadiz, Ohio 43907.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.