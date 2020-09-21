Wheeling Hospital Planning Drive-Through Pediatric Flu Shot Clinics

WHEELING, W.VA. – Wheeling Hospital is offering Saturday drive-through flu shot clinics for pediatric patients in October.

Pediatrician Dr. Matthew Morris said, “The pediatricians here at Wheeling Hospital are pleased to be able to offer this convenient and important service to our families. Children play a pivotal role in the transmission of influenza to others in their household. They can also get seriously ill from influenza without a vaccination. We strongly encourage everyone 6 months and older to get their flu vaccine this fall.”

Also participating in the clinics are Dr. David Mosman, Dr. Claire Paxton, Dr. Laura Blosser, Dr. Loren Kaiser, Dr. Mary Hammond and Dr. Brian Vaske.

The clinics are for patients who already are up to date on their well visits and shots and do not need to come to their pediatrician’s office for the flu shots. It will allow for social distancing and offer convenience for parents and caregivers.

Hours for the clinics, to be held under the portico behind the hospital, will be 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday in October. If needed, November dates will be added.

It is recommended that patients be pre-registered for the shots with their doctor’s office, but “walk-ups” will be accommodated as long as they are patients of Wheeling Hospital pediatricians. At the clinics, the patients will be signed in, and parents/caregivers will sign consent forms.