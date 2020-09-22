Patrol Reminds Drivers to Properly Secure Child Safety Seats

Child Passenger Safety Week is September 20-26

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding motorists of ways to keep their children safe on our roadways. Child Passenger Safety Week runs September 20 through the 26. The week is designated to make sure your child is in the correct car seat, that it’s properly installed and used, and that it’s registered with its manufacturer to ensure you receive important safety updates.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, from 2017-1019 there were 1,500 unbelted children under age 13 killed or seriously injured in a vehicle where safety equipment was available. Of those, 148 were serious injuries.

During the last three years, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton and Montgomery counties each recorded more than 100 unbelted fatalities and injuries. This accounts for 56 percent of all unbelted children killed or injured in traffic crashes in Ohio.

“Child Passenger Safety Week is a good time to remind Ohioans that every time your family hits the road, everyone in the car needs to be properly buckled, including the younger passengers,” said Governor Mike DeWine.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) 59 percent of car seats are misused. Also, the risks of a fatality or injury are exponentially higher for children who are not buckled in the correct car seat for their age and size.

“Ensuring the safety seat is installed correctly is the best way to keep your child safe in a car,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “It is also important to transitition from one type of car seat to another as your child grows.”

Always remember to register your car seat and booster seat with the manufacturer so you can be notified in the event of a recall.

For a complete breakdown and map of Patrol statistics please visit:

https://www.statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/ChildPassengerSafety_Bulletin_2020.pdf