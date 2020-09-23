Fall Smokeout Truck, Tractor Pull set for Sept. 26

The Harrison County Fairgrounds in Cadiz will be the site of an action filled day on Saturday, Sept. 26. The Sixth annual Fall Smokeout Truck and Tractor Pull will be the day’s highlight beginning at 3 p.m. What started out as a dream of local cancer survivor, Zack Jones, an avid puller himself now comes together for its sixth year. The Cancer Benefit Pull benefits residents of Harrison County and surrounding counties as well.

The One of a Kind Concession Stand returns for the sixth year to provide the grandstand concession for pulling fans. The unique feature of this all food is sold on a donation basis. Definitely a one of a kind experiences with delicious food. Gary’s Hot Rod BBQ will provide infield/pit area concession.

Also, there will be t-shirts for sale by Printeesweet. The shirts will not be made up before hand and will only be available that day.

The Truck and Tractor Pull will feature nine action packed classes with participants from near and far. Pulling sled will be provided by Crouse Sled Rentals.

This group of organizers are happy to report that over $50,000 have been donated to area residents and various hospitals and cancer research facilities in the past four years. Their goal is to help as many residents as possible during their battle with this ugly disease that affects so many.

Admission to the fairgrounds is $5 donation per person (please have correct change) and the fairgrounds are located at 550 Grant Street Cadiz Ohio 43907

Social distancing and masks are recommended but this is an open air event.

This event is a 501c3 organization, so all donations are tax deductible. If you would like to donate or have questions call Jon Jones 740-391-1246 or Lynette Dauch 740-491-4849.