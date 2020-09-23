Patricia Louise (Mattern) Rice was relieved of her earthly duties on September 19th at the Meadows of Cadiz care facility.

“Patty” was born in Scio, Ohio to Wilmer “Nemo” Mattern and Gladys (Dickey) Mattern on May 29th, 1940. She lived her younger years in Cadiz, working in her mother and father’s restaurants alongside her sisters, Jackie and Lynne. She attended Cadiz High School. She was a faithful member of the First Christian Church of Cadiz and was a member and Deacon at the Presbyterian Church of Cadiz in her later life.

Patty spent most of her life working in food service, but her proudest accomplishment was taking over Mattern’s Furniture Store in the Wool House after the passing of her father, “Nemo.” She held that position with pride.

Patty’s life was filled with constant caregiving. Never thinking about herself, she raised her only son, Jeff, took constant care of her husband Keith Rice who passed from black lung. She took care of her aged mother, Gladys, her Aunt Ruth Blackburn, and her last duty, being with her beloved grandson, Justin Jones.

Patty was preceded in death by her mother and father, both sisters: Jackie (Mattern) Risdon and Lynne (Mattern) Mitchell; her husband, Keith Rice and her grandson, Justin Jones.

She is survived by her son Jeff (Andrea) Jones and granddaughter, Afton Jones all of Boca Raton, Florida; Also many nieces and nephews and cousins who will dearly miss “Aunt Patty.”

If you knew Patty, you knew she bled Black and Gold for her beloved Pittsburgh Steelers. Sundays have a whole new meaning.

No memorial is being planned at this time. Patty will be joining her husband, Keith Rice in the warm costal waters of South Florida. Together forever. Keep them in your hearts.

The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.