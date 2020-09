CADIZ – The Junk In The Trunk sale will take place this Saturday, Sept. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sally Buffalo Park.

The last sale had 30 vendors with lots of interesting items from crafts, tools, toys and antiques, so stop by and promote your own business for some great bargains.

To sign up call: 740-942-1102 to reserve a spot. Space for one vehicle and one table. Nothing larger than a pick up. No cost to participate.