Sons of American Legion aide school in history of flag

By
Harrison News Herald
-
0
84

CADIZ – Chuck Yoho and Dan Watson from the Sons of the American Legion Cadiz Squadron 34, presented Ken Parker (far right) PK-12 Principal of Harrison Central classroom magazines for grades fourth, fifth, and sixth.

The fourth grade magazine details information pertaining to the Pledge of Allegiance, the fifth grade magazine provides information about the United States Flag, and the sixth grade magazine specifies the importance of our country’s veterans. These magazines will be part of the students’ social studies class.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.