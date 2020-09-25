Sons of American Legion aide school in history of flag

CADIZ – Chuck Yoho and Dan Watson from the Sons of the American Legion Cadiz Squadron 34, presented Ken Parker (far right) PK-12 Principal of Harrison Central classroom magazines for grades fourth, fifth, and sixth.

The fourth grade magazine details information pertaining to the Pledge of Allegiance, the fifth grade magazine provides information about the United States Flag, and the sixth grade magazine specifies the importance of our country’s veterans. These magazines will be part of the students’ social studies class.