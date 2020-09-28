Doris J. Matthews, 80, of Deersville, passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Akron General Hospital. Born March 11, 1940 in Gnadenhutten, she was a daughter of the late Woodrow Wilson White and Gladys Irene (Baumberger) White.

Doris was a lifelong area resident who retired from Trinity Hospital Twin City in 2005 after 27 years as a ward clerk. She was a member of Deersville United Methodist Church, and she enjoyed going to old motor shows with her husband.

On March 22, 1958, Doris married Richard Elwood Matthews with whom she enjoyed 58 years of marriage until his passing on June 7, 2016. They are survived by two sons, Rick (Barb) Matthews and Jeff (Barb) Matthews; grandsons, Lucas Matthews, Curtis (Leah) Matthews, Drew (Danielle) Matthews, and Zachary (Cheyenne) Matthews; and great-grandchildren, McKinsey, Jennifer, Wyatt, Chase, Jackie, and Everleigh. Doris is also survived by her siblings, Irene Ferguson, Bill (Chris) White, Juanita (Tom) Mallarnee, and Veda Lukens, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Rosemarie Fry.

According to Doris’ wishes, cremation is planned without a public service. She will be interred in Deersville-Patterson Union Cemetery in Deersville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Deersville United Methodist Church.