Harold “Keith” Host, age 81, of Bowerston, Ohio, passed away early Tuesday morning, September 29, 2020 in his residence after a more than 4 1/2 year battle with Pancreatic Cancer.

He was born May 23, 1939 on the family farm outside of Bowerston, son of the late Curtis and Hazel Copeland Host.

Keith was a 1957 graduate of Conotton Valley High School. He loved hunting, especially deer. He spent many happy hours performing carpentry work for family and friends while working at the Nolan Company in Bowerston for 20 years. After retirement from the Nolan Company, he went into business for himself for the next 27 years performing the work that he not only loved, but played to his talent, and that was carpentry. He served as a Monroe Township, Harrison County Trustee for 16 years, was President of the both the C. V. Biddy Football League and Bowerston Baseball Little League. Keith was also active in the Conotton Valley Athletic Booster Club, and served his community as a member of the Bowerston Volunteer Fire Department for 27 years.

Above all else, he loved his family and especially cherished those times that he spent with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his beloved wife Janet “Bootsie” Brake Host, whom he married April 18, 1959, his three children, sons Ronald (Debra) Host of Bowerston and Greg (Michelle) Host and daughter Mrs. Jill (Dean) Furbay, both of Stone Creek, OH, seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, his four brothers Kenneth (Goldie) Host of Dennison, OH, Tom (Barb) Host of Perrysville, OH and Bob Host and Wayne Host, both of Bowerston, and his two sisters Nancy Host and Mrs. Norma (Sonny) Vitigliano, both of Bowerston.

In keeping with Keith’s wishes, no formal calling hours or services will be observed. Cremation will take place under the care of the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville. Contributions in Keith’s memory may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue S.E. New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

As a family, we are privileged to offer special thanks to friends and family that never forgot him. His last years offered a lot more quality of life because of the numerous calls and visits and always remembering him with “goodies” .

