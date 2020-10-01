Larry Kidder, 75, of Cadiz, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born Aug. 22, 1945 in Wheeling, W.Va., a son of the late Orran and Anna J. McFadden Kidder.

He was a graduate of Cadiz High School, served in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam. He was a retired electrician and a member of Local 246 in Steubenville, Ohio. Larry enjoyed crossword puzzles, was a car enthusiast, and a Buckeyes fan.

He was preceded in death in addition to his parents; by a brother, Robert Kidder and his wife Jeannette Kidder. Surviving are his wife, Rebecca Cologie Kidder; two daughters: Kara (Peter) Novotny and Kelly (Ken) Parker all of Cadiz; three grandsons; George and Jack Novotny and Kellen Parker; a sister, Lois (Ed) Ristau of Lancaster, Ohio.

Per his request, there will be no visitation and a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place at Cadiz Union Cemetery. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

The family is asking for memorial contributions to be made to Charity Hospice, 500 Luray Drive, PO Box 2483, Wintersville, Ohio 43953.