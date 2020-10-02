Trick or Treat times decided

HARRISON COUNTY – These are the days and times for Trick or Treat around Harrison County. Cadiz and Deersville both decided at their Thursday, Oct. 1 meeting.

All villages are holding Trick or Treat on Oct. 31 as it conveniently falls on a Saturday this year.

Cadiz: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Adena: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Hopedale: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Jewett: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Scio: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Bowerston: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Deersville decided not to have Trick or Treat but have a special Trunk or Treat that will take place on Nov. 1 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. (The listing in our Oct. 3 print edition for 1-4 p.m. is incorrect). The event is being put on by the Deersville Players, the Deersville General Store and Bosler’s Honey Bees. The event will be behind Bosler’s store at 220 W. Main Street.

Harrisville traditionally, does not publish their Trick or Treat times.