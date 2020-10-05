Theodore S. Lipinski passed away at home on Friday, October 2, 2020. He was born on January 24, 1939 in Torrington, CT and was the son of the late Theodore J. Lipinski and Victoria (Ostrowski) Lipinski.

He graduated from Torrington High School in 1957. He joined the United States Navy and served four years being stationed in Hawaii, Japan, and Midway Island; he was honorably discharged August 30, 1961.

Ted was employed for United Airlines in flight dispatch and customer service for 39 years and 11 months. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Rebecca Wallace Lipinski; sons Gregory and his wife Corrin of Longmont, CO, Douglas and his wife Melissa of Anchorage, AK. He was Dziadek (Polish for Grandpa) to four grandsons, Aiden, Eli, Owen, and Gavin; and also leaves his brother Robert and sister-in-law Mary Ann and their son Travis. He was predeceased by an infant daughter, Natasha Jane.

His family will receive friends on Saturday, October 10, from 10:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at the Deersville United Methodist Church with Pastor Michael Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow at Patterson Cemetery, Deersville, Ohio.

The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. For online condolences, please visit www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.